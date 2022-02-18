Rebecca Wemer

Chauncey - Rebecca J. Wemer, 70 of Chauncey passed away Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at her residence. She was born Dec. 11, 1951, in Alabama.
Rebecca was self-employed as a direct support professional. She enjoyed gardening, bird watching, watching Joe Burrow and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by a son, Benjamin Wemer; daughter, Autumn (Thomas) Brown; six grandchildren, Rebecca, Shane, Quinton, Bradley, Alabama, and Brielyn; three great-grandchildren, Gage, Sydney, and Mya; sister, Debbie Bechtel; special friend, Pam Cline; and her best friend and beloved dog, Baby.
She was preceded in death by her father, Doc Stinson; mother, Betty Swank; husband, Gail Wemer; stepfather, Richard Swank; and sister, Joanie Stinson.
Rebecca's wishes were to be cremated and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville.
