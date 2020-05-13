ATHENS — Rebecca Wood Uritus, 75, passed away peacefully on May 11, 2020 surrounded by her family after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Born on Jan. 8, 1945 in St. Louis, Missouri, Becky grew up in Athens, Ohio and was a long-time resident of Upper Arlington. Preceded in death by her parents, William Bailey Biggs, D.D.S. and Elizabeth Wood Biggs and her sister, Marghretta “Peg” Smith.
She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Theodore Philip Uritus and her brother, Dr. William Bailey (Barbara) Biggs, Sylvania; her children, Amy (Joshua) Corna, Matthew (Erin) Uritus, Marghretta “Meg” (Troy) Zimpfer, Theodore A. (Samantha) Uritus, all of Upper Arlington; and grandchildren, Julia, Quinn and Zachary Corna, Max and Eva Uritus, Lola and Luke Zimpfer, and Conrad and Scarlett Uritus. She is also survived by brothers-in-law, Michael Smith, Ronald Uritus and Richard (Julie) Uritus; many nieces and nephews and dear friends.
A 1966 graduate of Ohio University, Becky was a member Pi Beta Phi and also received a master’s degree from Northwestern University. An active member of St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, she served as a Eucharistic Minister and served her community well throughout her many years of volunteer work, including with the Pregnancy Decision Health Center.
An avid and accomplished golfer, Becky learned the game of golf from her father at a young age. A staple on the local golf scene, Becky won 12 club championships at Columbus Country Club and one at Scioto County Club, won the Franklin County Women’s Golf Tournament in 1988 and 2001, qualified for several U.S.G.A. Senior Women’s Amateur tournaments, and competed internationally as part of the Senior Women’s Invitation Match (S.W.I.M.). Becky excelled as a soccer coach for her children over the years, most notably serving as the Head Coach of the girl’s soccer team at Bishop Watterson High School from 1987 to 1994. Becky will be remembered for her love and devotion to her family and friends, her competitive nature, for her love of sports and the game of golf, and living a faith filled life.
A special thank you to her long time caregivers and Capital City Hospice. A private funeral will be held at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church followed by Entombment at Resurrection Cemetery.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Catholic Foundation. Family has entrusted SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL with arrangements. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to sign the online guest book or to share a special memory.
