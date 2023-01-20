ATHENS - Regina "Jeannie" Diane Nuzum, 82, of Athens, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at the Laurel's in Athens.
She was born on September 30, 1940, in Clarksburg, WV, daughter of the late Andrew and Sara Kovlan. Jeannie was a cheerleader and an active member of the Athens High School Class of 1958. Early in her life, you could find Jeannie following the "four T's" Timmy, Todd, Terry and Tommy to the various school activities and sporting events. She would later be employed at the State Liquor Store on East State Street and by the Ohio Department of Commerce Industrial Compliance.
She was the loving mother of her four sons, Tim Nuzum, Todd (Julie) Nuzum, Terry (Joely) Nuzum and Tom (Christy) Nuzum; eight grandchildren, Easton, Brooks, Wyatt, Landon, Trey (Addyson), Tia, Taylor and Veronica (Zack); three great grandchildren, Will, Hudson and Lilah; two siblings Betty (Pat) Rogan and Mike (Karen) Kovlan and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Ralph Nuzum.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in Jeannie's name to Ohio Health Hospice, 444 West Union Street, Athens, Ohio 45701. Friends are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at ewingfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Ewing-Schwarzel Funeral Home. Regina "Jeannie" Nuzum
