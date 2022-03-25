Columbus - Reid DeBerry Huntley passed away July 23, 2021. We can now celebrate our father's life properly without Covid restrictions, so please join us at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at Schoedinger Northwest (1740 Zollinger Road) with a reception to follow from 3-5 p.m. Please visit www.schoedinger.com/obituaries/Reid-Huntley/ for details. Reid Huntley
To plant a tree in memory of Reid Huntley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
