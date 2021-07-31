Columbus - Huntley, Dr. Reid DeBerry; 1935 - 2021
Professor of literature, minister, writer, photographer - beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.
Reid Huntley passed peacefully on July 23rd following a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born in Charlotte, NC to Mary Betts Reid of Richburg, SC and William Barney Huntley of Mint Hill, NC on April 12th, 1935.
Reid graduated from Duke University in 1957, and then Yale Divinity School in 1961, being ordained and serving as a Presbyterian campus minister at the College of William and Mary.
He returned to his life-long love of teaching after receiving a doctorate in English from UNC-Chapel Hill in 1968, before becoming a professor of American Literature at Ohio University in Athens. He continued teaching for 36 years, including a year as a Fulbright Visiting Professor at the University of Madras (India), and multiple awards of University Professor, a student-only selected recognition for excellence in teaching.
In addition to careers as a professor and minister, Reid was also an accomplished semi-professional photographer and writer.
He practiced yoga and Transcendental Meditation regularly throughout life. He was a member of the Thomas Wolfe Society & the Chatauqua Institution, attending annual conferences and lecturing frequently.
He enjoyed travel: across Italy, Greece, and Middle East during a junior year abroad studying in Munich, Germany; throughout India and SE Asia during Fulbright year in 1975; he visited Russia and traveled across a majority of the American states, most often in a blue 1970 VW pop-top Camper Van named Yertle.
He loved driving, starting as the winner of the 1950 Charlotte Soap Box Derby and going on to the national competition in Dayton, OH. He continued with Ford hotrods into his teens, before settling into a series of safe Volkswagen then Honda cars, which he always named before donating them to every one of his children and grandchildren.
Reid is survived by his brother, William Huntley; children, David Huntley and Maria & Roman Warmke; grandchildren, Jessica & Tyler Buchanan and Jayne Warmke; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.
A fantastic and loving father & grandfather, he was known for his generosity, humor, kindness, educational & spiritual curiosity, and friendly camaraderie with every person he ever met. He lived life to its absolute fullest; and will be forever loved, remembered and sorely missed.
A celebration of his life will be held in late 2021/early 2022 once the Covid curve is heading in a positive direction. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to https://donate.imaginationlibrary.com/. Posted updates on timing for memorial service and online condolences may be shared at https://www.schoedinger.com/obituaries/Reid-Huntley/ Reid Huntley
