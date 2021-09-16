Rejeania Mosier

Albany - Rejeania M. Mosier, 70, Albany, went home to be with her Lord Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at her residence.
Born Dec. 27, 1950, in Prestonburg, KY. she was the daughter of the late Robert Hardee and
Billie May Wills Lawson. She was a homemaker and attended the River of Life Church of God.
She is survived by her husband Gary, children Jennifer Kay Miller of Albany, Jeffrey Mosier of
Lower Salem, Sean Mosier of Delaware, and Shane Donahue of Albany; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brothers Robert Hardee of Prestonburg, Garry Warrix of Abilene, TX. and Ray Hardee of Waverly, a sister Patrica Hardee of Waverly.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by paternal father Add Warrix and a sister Neoma Myers.
Services will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, with Pastor Sam Buckley officiating. Burial will be in Athens Memorial Gardens. Visitation is Friday 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. You may sign her register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com
