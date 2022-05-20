Rev. Earnest Perkins

Buchtel - Rev. Earnest O. "Ernie" Perkins, age 75, of Buchtel, Ohio, passed away May 20, 2022 at O'Bleness Memorial Hospital.
Ernie was born September 14, 1946 in Bluefield, West Virginia. He graduated from Nelsonville High School; served in the US Army; formerly worked at Carborundum in Logan. as a Bus driver for Nelsonville York Schools; at Septa Center in Nelsonville, worked for Asplundh; worked for Kuemmerling; owned and operated Colonial Tree Service; worked at Warren-Brown Funeral Home in Nelsonville; was a minister for 42 years, serving Methodist churches in McDougal, Poston, Rockbridge, Chesire, Murray City, Shawnee, and Buchtel.
Surviving are sons Earnest J. "Ernie" Perkins of Nelsonville, Richard "Dick" Perkins of Nelsonville; daughters Tia Anders Chubb of Columbus, Lisa Pearsall Myers of The Plains; multiple grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; sister Phyliss (Danny) Koska of Logan; brothers Eugene Perkins of Chillicothe, Gary Arnold of Buchtel.
Ernie was preceded in death by his father Earnest Junior Perkins; mother Phyliss Eleanor Drescher Perkins Arnold; wife, Vicki Sullivan Perkins; brothers Sherman Perkins, Jim Arnold, John Arnold.
Funeral services will be held at 1pm., Tuesday May 24, 2022 at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville, Ohio with Pastor Dave Shoemaker officiating. Burial will be in Whitmore Cemetery, Buchtel. Military graveside service will be conducted by the Combined Color Guard
Calling hours will be observed on Monday 2-4 & 6-8pm at the funeral home.
The family suggests donations in Ernie's memory to the Buchtel United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 230 Buchtel, Ohio 45716.
