LOGAN – Rev. Roger L. Fidler, 82, of Logan, passed away Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at Fairfield Medical Center in Lancaster. He was born June 26, 1938, in Buchtel, Ohio, son of the late Charles J. and Agnes Gillilan Fiddler. Roger was married to Shelby Blake Fidler, who survives.
He was the founder and retired Pastor of The Peoples Church in Logan and also worked at Carborundum Grinding Wheel in Logan. Roger was a Korean War Veteran of the United States Army and was a 1956 graduate of Buchtel High School.
Roger is survived by his son, Rev. Charles “Chuck” (Faith) Fidler of Logan; daughters, Lisa (Tim) Hacker of Defiance, Ohio and Teresa (Mike) Grove of Logan; nine grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; brother, Harley (Donna) Fiddler of Pickerington; sisters, Janet Call of Morrow, Ohio and Sharon (Roger) Gillian of Dayton; sister-in-law, Kathryn Fidler of Logan and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Fidler and sisters, Dorothy Hayden, Gailberta Graham and Virginia Fiddler.
Funeral services will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at The Peoples Church, 30811 Lake Logan Rd., Logan, with Rev. Tim Hacker officiating. Interment will be in Carbon Hill Cemetery, Carbon Hill. Friends may call at The Peoples Church on Friday, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday, one hour prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements are by Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Rev. Roger Fidler, to The Peoples Church, 30811 Lake Logan Rd., Logan, Ohio 43138.
