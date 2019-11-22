THE PLAINS — Reverend H. George Williams, 99, of The Plains, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at his home surrounded by family.
Born March 12, 1920 in Pratts Fork, he was the son of the late George Henry and Ida A. Frost Williams.
A 1939 graduate of Shade High School, he was a US Army Air Core veteran. He served in WWII in the 485th Bomb Group in Venosa, Italy.
It was after his service in the US Army Air Core that, at the age of 33, he was called into ministry and continued his work in carpentry and home building. For 66 years, he proudly ministered at several churches, including Fairview Mission, Glouster Nazarene Church, Log Pile CCU, Point Rock Nazarene Church, Chester Hill Nazarene Church, and Longstreth Community Church. He also had many hobbies, as he was an avid golfer, woodcrafter, an accomplished artist and loved playing the organ.
He is survived by his daughter, Judith Ann (Bruce) Remmenga; a son, David T. (Marilyn) Williams; grandsons, Greg (Melissa), Jason, Brad (Michelle), Scott, Dan (Stephanie), Matt, Randy (Jerri Lynn); 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a daughter-in-law, Paulette Williams.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Ila Mae; a son, Gary George Williams; a brother, Wilbur Williams; and a sister, Laura Sayre.
A funeral service will be Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home, with Rev. Trevor Johnston officiating and Revs. Diane Pettit and Bill Stiers assisting. Burial will follow in Federal Valley Cemetery. Friends and family may call upon the family at the funeral home on Monday from 4-7:30 p.m.
You may sign the online guestbook or leave the family a private message of sympathy at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.
