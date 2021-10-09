Rex Wollett

Logan - Rex Lee Wollett, age 77, of Logan, Ohio, passed away Oct. 4, 2021, at Adena Medical Center, Chillicothe, Ohio.
Rex was born May 11, 1944, in Athens County, Ohio to Raymond and Margaret Wollett. He was a 1963 graduate of Starr-Washington HS; US Army Vietnam War Veteran; member of the American Legion and a member of the Cornerstone Baptist Church. He retired from Quaker State Oil after 20 years and loved to bow hunt and fish.
Surviving are his wife, Mabel Wollett; son, John Wollett of The Plains; daughters, Shawnna (Tom) Steele of Gardner, Kansas and Kristy Appleman of McArthur; step-sons, Buck (Dovie) Guisinger of Dixon, Missouri, and Denver Guisinger of Dixon, Missouri; step-daughter, Cathy (Steve) Priest of Granville; 12 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Anita Wollett of Starr; and many nieces and nephews.
Rex was preceded in death by his parents; step-son, Dean Guisinger; 4 infant brothers; and brother, Glenn Wollett.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at the Cornerstone Baptist Church, Logan, Ohio with Pastors, Tom Walz and Jim Walz officiating. Burial will be in New Straitsville Cemetery, New Straitsville, Ohio, where Military Graveside services will be conducted by Hocking County Honor Guard.
Calling hours will be observed 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio, and one hour before the service at the church.
LETTERS OF CONDOLENCE MAY BE SENT TO THE FAMILY AT THIS WEBSITE: www.brownfuneralservice.net/condolences
