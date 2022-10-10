Stewart - Rhonda Ann Barnhart, age 64, of Stewart, died Monday, Oct. 3, 2022 at OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital, Athens. Born Dec. 25, 1957 in Youngstown, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth G. Bartlett and Phyllis Speziale Bartlett Carsey, and her step father John Carsey.
A graduate of Athens High School, she received her RN from Hocking College and BSN from Capital University. She was employed as a Registered Nurse at O'Bleness Memorial Hospital in the Birthing Center for several years.
She is survived by a step son, Keith (Rose) Barnhart; a step daughter, Kim Barnhart; three step grandchildren, Erica Rawlings, Ryan Rawlings and Lindsay Barnhart; a step great grandchild, Madison Rawlings; and several special friends.
Besides her parents and step father, she is preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Paul Edward "Ed" Barnhart in 2020.
Funeral service will be conducted Saturday, Oct. 15th, at 11:00 a.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Burial will be in Stewart Cemetery. Friends may call Saturday 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
Rhonda Barnhart
