Athens - Richard Bald died on July 7, 2022, at age 90, in his home in Athens, Ohio. Dr. Bald was a beloved professor of Political Science at Ohio University for 35 years, and also served as faculty chair, Graduate Chairman, Faculty Senate Chairman and in many other roles. He received numerous awards and commendations for his devotion to his students, department, and university. He was not afraid to speak his convictions and helped to enact change.
Richard immigrated from Germany to the United States through Ellis Island in 1951 on an American State Department Scholarship. He met and fell in love with a fellow German student at Albion College. He and "Wally" were married in 1955. After completing their educations, they made Athens their home in 1959.
It was not unusual to find every newspaper, magazine, and publication in the house (and there were many) underlined with a red pencil, complete with notations, until just before his death. Richard wanted to be known as a "realist", and stayed immersed in current events, literature, classical music, travel, and just about any other topic that crossed his path. He enjoyed a good discussion with anyone he met. Many years were spent taming nature on the Bald "estate", not without incident.
Richard is survived by his wife of almost 67 years, Waltraud (Wally), son Hans (Laurie) and daughter Karen (Roger), as well as his brother Hannes. A celebration of life is being planned for the fall.
A Richard Bald Scholarship fund has been created. For anyone wishing to donate please go to ohio.edu/give and search using keyword "Bald".
Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Richard Bald
To plant a tree in memory of Richard Bald as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.