Richard Barr

ATHENS – Richard Edwin Barr died Jan. 6, 2021 in Athens, OH at the age of 80. He was born Nov. 20, 1940 in Bobtown, PA and grew up in St. Clairsville, OH.
He graduated from Ohio University where he was a member of the Sigma Nu fraternity and popular Sigma Nu Quintet. After college, Dick served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Geneva, Switzerland.
Upon returning to Athens, he went to work at Vere Smith Audio Visuals and raised his family. In 1987 he purchased the company and changed the name to Connecting Point, Inc. He was one of the first distributors of Apple computers in the country.
He was a loyal supporter of Athens youth sports, the Athens youth hockey association and Ohio University athletics. He was a life-long golfer and member of the Athens Country Club for over fifty years. He enjoyed spending his winters in Tarpon Springs, FL with his wife and their friends.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Evalyn “Cookie” Barr and brother Robert “Buddy” Barr.
He is survived by his wife, Sally of Athens, OH; son, Kevin (Heather) Barr and grandchildren, Christopher and Savannah of Sarasota, FL; son, Chris (Stephanie) Barr of Prairie Village, KS; stepdaughter, Rachel (Rory) Kahly and grandson, Anthony of Lexington, KY; as well as brother, Jim (Sue) Barr of Parkersburg, WV.
A celebration of life will be held sometime in the coming spring or summer. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local Alzheimer’s Association. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
