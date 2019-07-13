LANGSVILLE — Richard "Butch" Haddox, 74, of Langsville, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019, at his residence.
He was born Aug. 8, 1944 in Athens, the son of the late Arnim "Beanie" and Helen Hutchison Haddox. He was an U.S. Airforce Veteran, a retired firefighter for the City of Athens, a member of KT Crossen Post 21 American Legion and a Life member of Athens AMVETS.
Butch is survived by his wife, Nancy K. Lambert Haddox; a son, Scott (Amy) Haddox of Albany; a daughter, Marilyn (Kevin) Scurlock of Athens; grandchildren, Lauren and Erin Scurlock, and Ava and Cole Haddox; and a sister, Kay (Jim) Sweeney of Athens.
Services will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, with Pastor Mark Brookins officiating. Burial will be in Salem Center Cemetery, with Military graveside services by Albany VFW Post 9893 and KT Crossen Post 21 American Legion. Visitation will be Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In Lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Salem Twp. Fire Dept., 27320 Montgomery Road, Langsville, OH 45741.
You may sign his register book at wwwbigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.
