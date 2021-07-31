Athens - Richard L Coe, 91, of Athens, died Friday evening, July 23, 2021, at The Laurels of Athens.
Born September 7, 1929, in Athens, he was the son of the late Basil and Edna Thompson Coe.
He was a former employee of Lawhead Press and McBee's who enjoyed Friday nights at Good Works and weekends at Rinky Dink Flea Market. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, June; six children, Pamela Jones, Rhonda (Butch) Reedy, Toni (Mike) Riley, Sam (Svitlana and children) Coe, Sandy Loflin, Sharon Michaels; ten grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and a niece, Linda (Phil) Weekley.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Anna Bolin Coe; two brothers, Owen and Foster Coe; and a stepsister, Shirley Dean.
Per his wishes, there will be no formal funeral or calling hours. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are by Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home where you may send the family a message of sympathy or sign the online guestbook at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com. Richard Coe
