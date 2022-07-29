Athens - Richard E. Cone II, age 77, of Athens, OH passed away Monday, July 25, 2022. Dick was a 1963 graduate from Athens High School, and a 1968 graduate from Ohio University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Industrial Design. He was a member of the Beta Theta Pi Fraternity.
Dick worked as a product designer for the entirety of his career, and he started his own design consulting firm in 1979. During his career he has designed for more than 30 manufacturers, concentrating on juvenile furniture such as car seats, play yards, strollers, etc. He has over 100 Design and Utility patents and received several Industrial Design Awards. He was a past member of the ASTM F15 Subcommittee for the development of Voluntary Safety Standards for juvenile furniture.
Dick is survived by his loving son Traves and Anita Cone, and grandchildren Hunter and Mikayla; son Josh and Stephanie Cone, and grandchildren Chase and Daniel; daughter Piper and Frank Scolaro, and grandchildren Frank Jr, Vincent and Simone; sister Barbara Murrer; nephews Scott and Adam West; brothers-in-law Mike and Candy Goodwin; John and Margy Goodwin, and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife Linda L. Cone, father Richard E. Cone, and mother Lois Baughman Olson. Arrangements are by Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home where You may send a message of sympathy to the family at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com. Richard Cone
To plant a tree in memory of Richard Cone as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
