Richard Cone

Athens - Richard E. Cone II, age 77, of Athens, OH passed away Monday, July 25, 2022. Dick was a 1963 graduate from Athens High School, and a 1968 graduate from Ohio University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Industrial Design. He was a member of the Beta Theta Pi Fraternity.

