Albany - Richard "Dick" Eugene Crossen, age 85, of Albany passed away on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at O'Bleness Hospital after a brief illness.
Born June 29, 1936, in Hebbardsville to the late James and Marie (Lax) Crossen.
Dick was a U.S. Army Veteran, and he was a member of the Albany Masonic Lodge 723 for over 65 years. He was a member of the Athens American Legion K.T. Crossen Post 21, Albany Community Center Seniors and attended Christ Community Wesleyan Church. He was a former member of the Albany Fire Department and Columbia Fire Department. He retired from Verizon in 1994. He was the owner of B&D Supplies of Albany.
He was a devoted husband of 61 years to Beulah (McLaughlin) Crossen, who survives. He is also survived by his sons Randy (Selena) Crossen and Rick Crossen; daughter Lori (Tom) Flanery; grandchildren Savannah (Patrick) Palmer and Randall (Brittany) Crossen; step grandson Grant (Jennifer) Hulsey; great grandchildren Azrael and Taharial Palmer, Ryan, Rayden, Ethan, and Aubrey Crossen; step great grandchildren Samantha and Nathaniel Hulsey; a sister-in-law Nancy Crossen; and a brother-in-law Gordon (Margie) McLaughlin.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by infant brother, James, sisters and their spouses Marie (Phillip) McVey and Isabel (Robert) Gibbs, brother and his spouse John (Aldine) Crossen, and brother Tom Crossen.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Nov. 3 at 1 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home in Albany with Pastors Denver Dodrill and Bert Christian officiating. Burial will be in School Lot Cemetery, Columbia Township, Meigs County with military honors conducted by Albany VFW Post 9893 and Athens American Legion K.T. Crossen Post 21.
Friends may call Tuesday 4 - 8 p.m. at the funeral home with Masonic services conducted at 8 p.m. by the Albany Masonic Lodge 723. you may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com Richard Crossen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.