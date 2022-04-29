Richard Damman

Amesville - Richard Nicholas Damman, born Sept. 21, 1936 in Minneapolis, MN, passed away on his farm that he and his late wife, Sandy loved so much. He passed away early Saturday morning, April 23, 2022 in the excellent and loving care of his son and daughter in law, Scott & Kassie Damman. He was a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and uncle.
Richard was the son of the late Nicholas and Gladys Eaton Damman, who operated a Western Union Telegraph Office in Minnesota. Richard's first job was delivering telegrams on his bicycle. He served four years in the U.S. Air Force stationed in Anchorage, Alaska with the 478th Fighter Group. He was a long-time employee with Kroger Company where he was a truck driver for 27 years. He retired from Kroger Co. at 62 years of age.
Richard enjoyed the hard work on the farm, playing cards and spending time with his family. He is survived by his son and daughter in law, Scott & Kassie Damman of Athens; his daughter and son in law, Holli & Demetrios Prokos of Athens; grandchildren, Scott Damman, Jr., Samantha (Jonathan Davenport) Damman, Brittany (Kevin) Croft and Vasilios Prokos; great grandchild, Skylar Davenport; two sisters in law, Francy Lynn Greenlee and Rosilea (Doug) McAfee; nieces and nephews, Christine Damman, Tony Damman, Eva (Shaun) Sines, Katie Greenlee, Jeannie Greenlee, Mariah (Dustin) Miller and Buddy (Molly) McAfee.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Sandra Dee Nadroski, who died in 2008; and a brother, Jim Damman.
"Dad and Grandpa, we will all miss you and your sense of humor. May you rest in peace, with no pain and with your loved one in heaven. Tell Mom we all say Hello!"
A memorial gathering will be held and friends may call Saturday, May 7th from 4-6 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to OhioHealth Home Care and Hospice, 444 W. Union St., Athens, OH 45701 or a Veteran's service group of donor's choice. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Richard Damman
