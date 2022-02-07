Richard Davis

Glouster - Richard Joseph Davis, age 87, of Glouster, Ohio, formerly of Murray City, passed away Feb. 5, 2022 at his residence.
Richard was born Jan. 5, 1935 in Corning Ohio to Josephine Tippett. He graduated from Buchtel High School, served in the US Navy, formerly worked at Carborundum in Logan for 21 years, retired from GE in Logan after 15 year and was a member of the Murray City American Legion. He attended all of his grandkids sporting events, loved his garden and enjoyed fishing
Surviving are his wife, Sharon "Sherry" Davis; daughter, Kim (John) Giffin of Glouster; sons, Rick (Jenny) Davis of Crooksville, Jeff (Jennifer) Davis of Nelsonville; grandchildren, Johnny (Kayla) Giffin, Emily (Mike) Cook, Nick (Kendra) Giffin; Ashley Davis, Madison Davis, Aron (Rhiannon) Davis; great-grandchildren, Mason, Tori, Kaleb, Taylor and Grayson and sister, Ruth.
Richard was preceded in death by his mother; granddaughter, Hanah Davis; great-granddaughter, Amber Shirtszinger; several brothers and a sister.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 at the Brown Funeral Home, Murray City, Ohio with Pastor Tim Poling officiating. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery. Military Graveside service will be conducted by the Combined Color Guard.
Calling hours will be observed 4-8pm Tuesday and 11 a.m. -1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Ohio Health Hospice or to the Wounded Veterans.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website:
