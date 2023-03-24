Richard Fulks, M.D. Mar 24, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Charleston, WV - Richard Fulks, M.D., 76, of Charleston, WV, passed away peacefully on February 21, 2023, following a long illness.Memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Christ Church United Methodist, Charleston, WV, with reception following. Visitors may call starting one hour prior.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at jdrf.org/donate .You may read the full obituary and send condolences to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com .Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV, has been entrusted with the arrangements. Richard Fulks, M.D. Recipe of the Day Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity Medicine Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Ohio University places wrestling coaching staff on leave Athens County roads closed due to high water Landslide may bring University Heights down Proposed path would make Strouds Run beach accessible OU Trustees will meet to consider naming 23rd president Trending Recipes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.