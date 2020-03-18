Richard Fulton Sr.

BELLBROOK, OH – Richard (Dick) Fulton Sr., 67, went to his heavenly home on March 13, 2020. He was born Aug. 27, 1952 in Athens and was the son of the late Richard and Virginia Fulton and a 1971 graduate of Athens High School.
He is survived by three children, Richard (Karen) Fulton, Monica (Brian) Hartz, Rachel (Michael) Yockey; seven grandchildren all of Bellbrook; brother, David (Jane) of Akron; sister, Sally Fulton Burch of Athens; nieces, Laura Whitt of Dublin, Sarah (John) Bann of Austin Texas, Maryjane Burch of The Plains, and Melissa (Andy) Trout of Athens.
A memorial service is being planned for a later date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.