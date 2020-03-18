Richard Fulton Sr.

BELLBROOK, OH – Richard (Dick) Fulton Sr., 67, went to his heavenly home on March 13, 2020. He was born Aug. 27, 1952 in Athens and was the son of the late Richard and Virginia Fulton and a 1971 graduate of Athens High School.

He is survived by three children, Richard (Karen) Fulton, Monica (Brian) Hartz, Rachel (Michael) Yockey; seven grandchildren all of Bellbrook; brother, David (Jane) of Akron; sister, Sally Fulton Burch of Athens; nieces, Laura Whitt of Dublin, Sarah (John) Bann of Austin Texas, Maryjane Burch of The Plains, and Melissa (Andy) Trout of Athens.

A memorial service is being planned for a later date.

