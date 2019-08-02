GLOUSTER — Richard G. Williams, 65, of Glouster, passed away Wednesday July 31, 2019, at OhioHealth O’Bleness, Athens.
Born Feb. 14, 1954 in Athens County, he was the son of the late Claude Wesley and Frances R. McKee Williams. Richard retired from Kroger in Glouster. He was an avid root digger and enjoyed listening to music.
He is survived by his fiancé, Mary A. Mount of Glouster; a daughter, Jessica (Earl) McKee of Trimble; grandchildren, Jake, Alexis, Ethan and Shane McKee; great-grandchildren, Jacob McKee and Nessie Edwards; and sisters, Mary McCombs of Glouster and Patricia Losey of Texas.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Darrell W. Williams; and his maternal grandmother, Essie McKee.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville, with Rev. Elijah Brooks officiating. Interment will be in the Glouster Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 5-8 p.m.
A comforting message may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.