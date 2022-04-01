Naples,Florida - Richard Holmes Blair passed away peacefully at his home in Naples, Florida March 23,2022. Richard was born April 8,1922 in Doanville, Ohio son of Burley and Thelma Blair. His mom died when he was 10 and he was raised by his grandparents Molly and Richard Tittle. His grandparents taught him to be faithful, loyal and to work hard and he did and he was . He started his first job at age 5. He graduated from Nelsonville High School and enlisted in the Navy at the beginning of WWII serving in both the Mediterranean and the south Pacific. After the war he attended and graduated from Ohio University with a degree in civil engineering. He began his career with PPG Industries in 1948 at the Natrium Plant in New Martinsville, West Virginia. He worked for PPG for 36 years in New Martinsville, Zanesville, Ohio, Puerto Rico and Pittsburgh, Pa. retiring a vice president of the company in 1984. He married the love of his life Boots Bryson in 1942. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents ,4 siblings and a great grandson. He is survived by his children Rebecca Allen and Richard B. Blair, 6 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Richard was faithful, hard working and extremely generous. He loved God, his family, friends and country. We miss you Dad and Grandpa. Rest in Peace. Richard H. Blair
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.