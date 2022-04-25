Maineville - Richard L. Hunter, 83 of Maineville, Ohio passed away Thursday April 21, 2022, at his residence. Born November 27, 1938, in The Plains, he was the son of the late Clarence Pearl and Mary Ann Niggermeyer Hunter. He was an Air Force Veteran and retired from Western and Southern after 35 years of service. Richard was an avid sports fan and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He is survived by two sons, Mark (Sandy) Hunter of Jacksonville and Jeff Hunter of Maineville; three daughters, Jennifer (Jeff) Prater of Lebanon, Deborah (Derrick) Burchett of Batavia, and Mary (Phil) Campbell of Glouster; several grandchildren; several great grandchildren; sisters, Carolyn (Jerry) Roof of Canal Winchester and Teresa (Bill) Koons of Glouster; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Hunter.
Funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday April 30, 2022, at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. Interment will be in the Maplewood Cemetery, Glouster where there will be a military graveside service conducted by the Combined Color Guard Unit and the United States Air Force. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Contributions in Richard's memory may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati, 4310 Cooper Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio 45242. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
Richard Hunter
