Richard Jackson

MESA, AZ – Richard “Dick” B. Jackson, 86, of Mesa, AZ and formerly of Chauncey, OH, died on Jan. 27, 2021 from complications of COVID-19.
Dick was born Jan. 2, 1935 and is survived by his wife of 58 years, Nancy Jackson; two daughters, Traci (Mike) Noah and Teri (Kelly) Asbury; three grandchildren, Paul Forshey III, Allison Noah, and Whitney Cummins; two great-grandchildren, Savana (James) Asbury and Addison Cummins; and brother, Robert (Janet) Jackson, of Nelsonville, OH.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jeannie and Albert “Nip” Jackson of Chauncey, OH.
Dick was a graduate of Chauncey-Dover High School and Brooks Cinematography School in CA. He was a United States Marine Corp Sargent in the First Marine Division and served during the Korean War.
As an active member of the Masonic Lodge, Most Illustrious Companion, Richard B. Jackson was Past Grand Master of the Grand Council of Royal and Select Masons of Ohio (1994) and Knight of the York Cross of Honour. He was a member of KYCH Ohio Priory #18, Past Master of Athens Council #15, Past High Priest of Athens Chapter #39, Past Commander of Athens Commandery #15, and Past Master of Trimble Lodge #557.
Dick was a photographer and worked as a television camera man for WBNS in Columbus in the early 1960s. He worked for Waltz Studio in the late 1960s, where he had the opportunity to film Rex Humbard deliver an Easter Service from Jerusalem. In the early 1970s, Dick began using his talents at North End Press, Inc. in Lancaster, OH, until he retired in 2000.
Dick was known for sharing the stories of his adventures growing up in Chauncey, OH, his time in the Marines, roller skating and underwater photography in California and the many laughs along the way.
His attention to detail and infectious laugh will be greatly missed.
No services are planned due to COVID-19.
