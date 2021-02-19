Richard Lehman

NELSONVILLE – Richard R. Lehman, 75, of Nelsonville, OH, passed away Feb. 17, 2021 at Fairfield Medical Center, Lancaster, OH.
Richard was born April 19, 1945 in Carbon Hill, OH to John and Wanda Lehman. He was a 1963 graduate of York High School; worked as a vocational teacher for the State of Ohio DRC, Rocky Boots in Nelsonville, and ACEnet in Athens; and served as Fire Chief at Ward Twp. Fire Department.
Surviving are his son, Ryan (Michelle) Lehman of Logan; grandchildren, Kaycee (Natasha) Mash-Lehman, Zachery Lehman of Logan, Taylor Lehman of Palmyra, Maine, and Keyli McKray-Lehman of Athens; siblings, Darrel Lehman of Nelsonville and Marjorie (Don) Lama of Logan; brothers-in-law, Von Godenschwager of Nelsonville and George Godenschwager of Carbon Hill; and several nieces and nephews.
Richard was preceded in death along with his parents; his wife, Christine (Freer) Lehman; son, Andrew Lehman; and brothers, Clarence, Darl and Jerry Lehman.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville, OH with Pastor Jim Phillips officiating. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville, OH.
Calling hours will be observed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 at the funeral home.
Mask and social distancing are required.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net.
