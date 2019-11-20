LOGAN — Richard Louis Guess, 82, of Logan, passed away on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Fairfield Medical Center in Lancaster.
Born June 26, 1937 in Hocking County, he was the son of the late Millard Shelton and Flo (Champ) Guess.
Richard was a 1955 graduate of Carbon Hill High School. He retired from Bazell Oil Company where he delivered fuel to racetracks. Richard attended the Nelsonville Wesleyan Church.
Richard was an avid race fan and past president and lifetime member of Lancaster Old Car Club. He was a member of Scenic Hills Senior Center. Richard was a watch collector and pocketwatch repairman. He enjoyed working on vehicles and attending car shows. Richard loved country and bluegrass music.
Richard is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Leatha Mae (Simonton) Guess; three daughters, Karen L. Fetherolf, Kim (Jeffrey) M. Conley and Shelley (Michael) L. Mouser; four grandchildren, Kendra Fetherolf, Kristen (Joshua) Robinson, Jessica (Rock) Edgington and Cameron Mouser; and four great-grandchildren.
Besides his parents, Richard was preceded in death by one brother, Leroy Guess; two sisters, Dorothy Martin and Betty DeLong; a son-in-law Christopher Fetherolf; and many close friends.
A funeral service will be held Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Roberts Funeral Home, Logan, with Pastor Michael Thomas officiating.
Burial will follow in Carbon Hill Cemetery, Carbon Hill.
Friends may call Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home and Friday beginning at 10 a.m. until time of service.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions may be made in Richard’s memory to the Hope Blooms, P.O. Box 564, Logan, OH 43138.
Letters of condolence may be left at www.robertsfuneralhomelogan.com.
