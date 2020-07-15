Richard Marquis Fulton passed away on March 13. We will be having a celebration of life service July 18, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Airline Church of Christ. 4477 SR 681 Albany, OH. Small reception to follow.
To plant a tree in memory of Richard Marquis Fulton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
