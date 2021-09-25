Columbus, North Carolina - Richard L. Mathews, 91, of Columbus, NC died Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at St Luke's Hospital, Columbus, NC. Born July 2, 1930, in New Lexington, OH, he was the son of the late Neil C. Mathews and Jean Conaway.
He moved to Athens in 1932 and graduated from Athens High School in 1948. He attended Ohio University where he met the love of his life, Virginia Zoll. They married in 1952, three days after graduation.
Richard took over his father's business, Mathews Goodyear, in 1959. He and his brother-in-law Orland Williams ran the business as partners until 1972. They moved to Seven Lakes, NC in 1982 and took full advantage of golf opportunities there. They moved to the Tryon Estates in Columbus, NC in 1997 where he continued to enjoy golf and the companionship of friends in the retirement community.
He is survived by his wife of sixty-nine years, Virginia; son, Eric (Sally) Mathews of Cincinnati and daughter, Colleen Mathews of Cincinnati; three grandchildren, Krista (Eric) Holmes, Brad Mathews and Kevin (Ashley) Mathews and six great grandchildren.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Mary Jane Williams and brother-in-law Orland Williams.
A family service will be held at Tryon Estates on Sunday at 2 p.m.
Richard Mathews
