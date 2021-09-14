Cutler - Richard Leroy Mayle, 78, of Cutler, Ohio, passed away on Sept. 8, 2021.
Richard was born Jan. 2, 1943, in Cutler, OH and lived with his lifelong companion, Sharon L. Smith until her passing Nov. 27, 1997.
Richard worked for Bay Con Corp until he was injured on the job in 1965.
Richard loved his family and friends. He loved company, playing cards, cookouts and hunting, but his favorite pastime was dirt track racing.
Richard is survived by his children, Richard L. Smith (Teri) of Cutler, Charlene S. Parsons (Steve Curtis) of Chesterhill, Angela M. Scott (Gary) of Cutler, Monica L. Spencer (James) of Columbus and Richard Hill Mayle; brother, Jethro Mayle (Nina) of Cutler; sister, Julie Mayle (Leon) of Cutler; 11 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren; and many loved nieces and nephews and friends. He had a special racing friend Elvis Mayle and one surviving hunting buddy, Keith Pemberton of Dayton.
Richard was preceded in death by his loving companion Sharon L. Smith; father and mother, Alonzo and Esta Mayle; grandson, Tyler Qualls; brothers, Howard and Johnny Mayle; and sisters Irma Hill, Elaine Mayle, Sharon Lucas and Patty Smith.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, at the Southland Mission Church, on State Route 555 in Cutler, OH, with Pastor Junior Walker officiating. Burial will follow at Southland Mission Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 7-9 p.m. at Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre. The family will be requiring masks to be worn for the visitation and service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com Richard Mayle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.