New Marshfield - Richard "Rick" "Catfish" McCune, 69, of New Marshfield, passed away at his home on Feb. 28, 2022 after a long battle with cancer.
Rick was born Feb. 12, 1953 in Bidwell, Ohio and was the son of the late Juanita Wigal McCune and John Hoyt McCune.
Rick was a retired construction and sanitation worker. He was a member of Albany AmVets and The Redman Lodge. He loved fishing, hunting and cracking jokes with family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Sharon McCune of the home; son, Ricky (Teri) McCune of New Marshfield; two daughters, Missy (Matt Bradbury) McCune of The Plains, Jennifer (Trantham Colhoun) McCune of Columbus; brother, Grant (Sharon) McCune of Albany; three sisters, Margaret (Howie) Maynard of The Plains, Julie McCune and Brenda McCune both of Athens; two aunts; seven grandchildren; one great grandson; many cousins, nieces, nephews and lots of friends.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, John Henry McCune; four sisters, Kathy West, Betty McCune, Linda McCune, Jean Ann McCune; and many other family and friends.
Services will be Friday at 11 a.m. at Hughes Moquin Funeral Home with Rev Randy Dodridge officiating. Burial will be in New Marshfield Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. and one hour prior to the service.
You may send a message of sympathy to the family or view a video tribute at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com. Richard McCune
