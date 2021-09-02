Richard Mitchell

Murray City - Richard "Wayne" Mitchell, 83, passed away peacefully, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at O'Bleness Hospital, Athens, Ohio.
He was born May 10, 1938, in Salem Hollow, the son of the late John & Anna Mae (Hayes) Mitchell.
Wayne was devoted to family. Surviving are his brother, John "Jack" (Ruth) Mitchell of Wooster; nieces, of whom he helped raise, Diana (Neil) Handa of Westerville, Pamela (Ed) Mesaros of Glouster, and Terri (Donnie) Cook of Murray City; close nieces always there to help, Patty Lytle, Connie (Bob) Bernard of New Straitsville, Tiea (Dave) McDonald, Andrea Wright of Buchtel, Stephanie (Clayton) Easterling of Murray City, Mary Ann Mitchell of Connett, and Sherri Dearing of Buchtel; nephews, Joe (Michelle) Cook of Etna and Doug (Linda) Newman of New Straitsville; as well as many other special nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by sisters, June "Betty" L. Newman, Gertrude M Bauer, Mary E. Wright, Bernice L. Sowers, and Nelda Mitchell; and brothers, Gilbert E. Mitchell, and William E. Mitchell.
Wayne lived his entire life as a devout Christian; was a member of the Old Straitsville Baptist Church in New Straitsville, until closure. He was always eager to attend any, and all revivals, faith services or Christian music events in the area. He was obsessed with the movie, "I Can Only Imagine," with the music by Christian band, Mercy Me. He watched this movie over, and over again, 100+ times and stressed to everyone he met that it was a "Must See!"
Wayne was a long-standing member of the Murray City Senior Center. He thoroughly enjoyed the fellowship, always canvassing for new members. He took pride in decorating for the holidays, and kept the center supplied with his special dish of "Red Beets." One and all came to him with empty jars, asking "Wayne, would you please make me some more of your special beets?"
He received an award in recognition of his contribution to the city from the Murray City Fire Dept. and was the Grand Marshall at the annual parade.
Wayne was well known for showing kindness in every way and being first in line to offer a helping hand to all others without even being asked. His hospice nurse asked him what he would like and what would make him happy. He said, "for everyone to be kind."
He was a shy and gentle soul, always cheerful and happy. He will be deeply and sadly missed by all that knew him.
Friends may call at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home in Nelsonville, Ohio on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. The family asks that everyone wear a mask and use social distancing.
Private services will be held with Monty Hurst officiating. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Wayne's Honor to the Murray City Senior Center.
LETTERS OF CONDOLENCE MAY BE SENT TO THE FAMILY AT THIS WEBSITE: www.brownfuneralservice.net/condolences Richard Mitchell
