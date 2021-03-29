Richard Moore

GLOUSTER – Richard E. Moore, 73, of Glouster, passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021 at his residence. He was born Oct. 4, 1947 in Palos, Athens County. He was the son of the late Charles Edward and Virginia Harriett Shaw Moore.
He was a 1965 graduate of Glouster High School. He was an Air Force veteran having served during the Vietnam era, where he was a top-secret security electronic communications and crypto equipment systems repairman. He worked on the communications system on Air Force One under Lyndon B. Johnson. He also worked on the communications system in General Westmoreland’s home. He retired from the Glouster Kroger.
He was a member of the Bishopville Church of Christ and the Trimble Masonic Lodge #557. He was lifetime member of the Glouster American Legion Post 414. He was member of the Glouster Boy Scout Troop #72, where he received the Order of the Arrow and was an Eagle Scout. Rick enjoyed golf cart rides with his grandchildren, fishing, hunting, woodworking, vacationing, cruises, and social gathering with family and friends. He also enjoyed working with electronics, which is how he got the nickname the Whiz.
He is survived by his wife Marilyn “Peach” Blake Moore; two daughters, Darsi (Rick Cottrill) Earich of Lancaster and Stasi (Johnny) Wright of Glouster; four grandchildren, Devin (Shoshanna Phillips) Earich of Glouster, Brindisi Earich of Glouster, Erica (Kaleb) Strock of Glouster and Andrea Swart of Raleigh, NC; five great-grandchildren, Braylon, Jaelyn, Tatum, Preston, and LeLand.; two brothers, John (Patti) Moore of Jacktown and Paul (Susan) Moore of Glouster; one sister Elaine (John) Taylor of Glouster; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his grandparent,s Arthur Ellis and Nora Lee Moore and an infant grandson, Mark.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville with John Wright officiating. Interment will be in the Moore Cemetery in Glouster where there will be a military graveside service conducted by the US Air Force and the Combined Color Guard Unit. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 4-8 p.m., where there will be a Masonic Service at 7:30 p.m. Contributions can be made to the Bishopville Church of Christ, 6555 S. St. Rt. 78, Glouster, OH 45732. Please follow all CDC guidelines regarding masks and social distancing while attending all services. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
