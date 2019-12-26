ATHENS — A celebration of life open house for Richard J. “Dick” Nostrant will be held at the OU Inn on Monday, Dec. 30 from 1-4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Athens Lions Club, P.O. Box 445, Athens, OH 45701 or Ohio Health Hospice, 444 W. Union St. Suite C, Athens, OH 45701. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens.

Dick Nostrant, 94, of Athens, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 at the Lindley Inn. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.

