ATHENS — Richard John “Dick” Nostrant, 94, of Athens, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 at the Lindley Inn.
He was born May 29, 1925 in Rome, New York to John Elmer and Marion Estelle Nostrant.
Dick approached life with great expectation, patience and positivity. He was a friend to all he met and never failed to help when he saw a need.
On Feb. 24, 1943, at 17 years of age, he dropped out of high school to join the Navy serving on the USS Griggs in the South Pacific. While in the Navy he earned the rank of Electrician’s Mate, 2nd Class as well as his high school degree. He spent 3 years, 3 months, and 6 days in the Navy during World War II, and was very proud of his service to our country as evidenced by his ever-present WWII ballcap. This commitment to service continued throughout the rest of his life.
He served as a past deacon for the First Presbyterian Church of Athens, was a 53 year member of the Athens Lions Club, a member of the American Legion, and started one of the first Alcohol Rehabilitation Centers in the country. He also directed the Athens Defensive Driving program for 40 years.
Following the war, Dick earned a bachelor’s degree in Education from Oswego State Teacher’s College, New York, and a master’s degree in Education at SUNY, Buffalo. He spent several years teaching in New York before accepting a position with the USA Dept. of State in 1965 to design, plan, and facilitate the opening of a teacher training school in Porto Alegre, Brazil. It was so successful that Dick was asked to stay and assist with the opening of two more schools.
In 1967, he left Brazil to begin a new career teaching at Ohio University, remaining there until his retirement. Dick loved being in the classroom; serving not only as a teacher but as mentor to his students. He was a member of the Green and White Club and OU Emeriti Association.
Richard was married to Ruth Gloria Steele Nostrant for 65 years until her death in 2017.
He is survived by four sons, Mark (Elina) Nostrant of Baltimore, Maryland, Craig Nostrant of Orlando, Florida, Kurt (Cheryl) Nostrant of Albany, Ohio, and Neil Nostrant of Cincinnati; eight grandchildren, Cassandra (Jason) Johnson, Elizabeth (Guille Nieva) Nostrant, Amanda (Griffin) Drake, Valerie (Ben) Hulsey, Paul (Allie) Nostrant, Rachel Nostrant, Carrie Nostrant and Armen Nostrant; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Marilyn O’Brien of Syracuse, New York; a sister-in-law, Marcia Steele of Alpena, Michigan; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a brother, John “Bud” Nostrant, and a sister, Carol Alexander.
The family would like to thank The Athens First Presbyterian Church, especially Harold and Jan Robison for transporting Dick to church every Sunday, Dan Neason for his efforts in keeping Dick involved in the Lions Club, all the wonderful and kind staff at the Lindley Inn, and OhioHealth Hospice.
A Celebration of Life Open House will be held at the OU Inn on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 from 1-4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Athens Lions Club, P.O. Box 445, Athens, OH 45701, or OhioHealth Hospice, 444 W. Union St. Suite C, Athens, OH 45701.
Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens.
Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
