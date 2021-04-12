RADCLIFF – Richard Owen “Dick” Perry Sr., 79, of Radcliff, passed away Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus. He was born Sept. 21, 1941 in Radcliff, OH, son of the late Owen Floyd Perry and Lucille Boster Macomber. He was married to Karen Sayers Perry, for 36 years, who survives.
He was a US. Navy Veteran of the Vietnam Era. He was a retired Lineman for AEP. Member of Harley Owners Group in Gallioplis; American Legion in Wilkesville; IBEW Electrical Workers Union #1466 in Columbus; he was an avid Hunter and Outdoorsman.
Along with his wife, Dick is survived by a son, Kevin Perry of Villrica, GA; daughters, Carmen (James) Dickson of Lebenon, MO, Teresa Sowards of Pleasantville, Paula (Joe) Russell of Athens and Amanda Kerr of Gallipolis; eleven grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Barbara Pugh of Carroll and Scarlett Cline of Lancaster; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Richard Perry Jr.
A Graveside Funeral with military rites will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Mace Cemetery in Vinton County. Arrangements are by the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur.
Please observe all COVID-19 guidelines by wearing a mask and social distancing while in attendance.
Please sign his online guestbook at www.cardaras.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.