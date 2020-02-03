Richard Stump, age 59, of Athens, Ohio, passed away Jan. 30, 2020 at his home.
Richard was born June 7, 1960 in Nelsonville, Ohio to Francis “Chuck” Stump and Clara (Martin) Stump. He earned his GED from Tri-county Vocational School and was a certified carpenter.
Surviving are children, Roxanna Stump, Richard Stump, Jerrika Stump and Nicholas Stump; 10 grandchildren, with two on the way; siblings, Barb Dewey, Carl Stump and David Stump; XX Theresa Stump; and BFF Travis.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents; brother, James Stump; and in-laws.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 at 1 p.m. at The Plains Community Building, The Plains, Ohio.
Special thanks to Heartland Hospice for their care of Richard.
Arrangements by the Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville, Ohio.
Letter of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net.
