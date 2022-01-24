Glouster - Richard F. Swart Sr., 79 of Glouster, passed away Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at the OSU Wexner Medical Center, Columbus. Born April 20, 1942, on Taylor Ridge Road, Athens County, Ohio, he was the son of the late Virgil and Pauline Higgins Swart.
He was a proud J.T. Cardinal and Athens Bulldog, where he graduated in 1960. Rick was an Army Veteran and retired from General Telephone (G.T.E.) in Athens. He was a member of the Bishopville Church of Christ and a member and past master of the Trimble Masonic Lodge #557 F&AM. Rick was a fan of the Cincinnati Reds, OU Bobcats and Trimble Tomcats. He was also an avid golfer and enjoyed listening to bluegrass music.
He is survived by two sons, Rick F. (Teri) Swart Jr. of Lancaster and Bret E. (Toni) Swart of Athens; four grandchildren, Erica, Andrea, Aaron and Adam Swart; brother, Danny (Emily) Swart; two half-brothers, Steve and Rob Swart; sister-in-law, Grace Swart; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 46 years, Patricia Cochran Swart; brother, Rollie Swart; and sisters, Kay (Eric) Green and Dianne (Len) Flake.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. Interment will be in the Maplewood Cemetery, Glouster where there will be a military graveside service conducted by the Combined Color Guard Unit and the United States Army.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. with a Masonic Service being held at 7:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Transplant House of Cleveland, 2029 E. 115th Street, Cleveland, OH 44106.
A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com. Richard Swart
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.