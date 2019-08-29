CROOKSVILLE — Rick "Coon" Matheny, 62, of Crooksville, and formerly of Murray City, passed away on Aug. 21, 2019, at the Marietta Memorial Hospital, Marietta.
Rick was born on June 29, 1957 in Nelsonville, a son of the late Rev. Delbert and Essie (McFann) Matheny. Rick was a truck driver and equipment operator who worked for Eastside Nursery for many years. He was a member of the Murray City F.O.E. 1044, National Rifle Association, and served in the United States Army.
Rick is survived by his grandson, Derrick Matheny, who he raised as his own; a son, Dustin (Jaime) Matheny; a daughter, Kerrie (James Moore) Taylor; grandchildren, Savana Matheny, Justice Rodgers and Kelsey Rodgers; brothers, Ron (Loretta) Matheny, Jim (Joyce) Matheny, Larry Matheny, Delbert Matheny, Chris Matheny and Kenny Matheny; a sister, Georgena Allen; a special niece, Mindy Blackburn; his former wife of 29 years, Sherry (Chappelear) Matheny; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant sister, Peggy Jo Matheny; his brother Randy Matheny; and a sister-in-law, Jill Matheny.
A memorial funeral service will be held Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the J.E. Humphrey Funeral Home, 118 W. Walnut St., Shawnee, with David McCandlish officiating. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service.
To sign the online guest book, please visit jehumphreyfuneralhomeshawnee.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.