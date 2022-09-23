Cross City, Florida - Rickey Lee Harris born in Athens, Ohio on February 29,1956 to Richard Lee Harris and Norma Lee Kasler Harris Sayre passed away at his home Sunday September 18,2022.
Rick has been happily married to Rita Land Harris for 42 years. He was a proud Air Force veteran, who loved Gator football, cruising, rv-ing, and working. He loved working because he liked seeing things completed. He loved the finish product whether big or small. His last masterpiece was Kinder Cub School in Cross City, Florida.
Rick is survived by his wife, Rita Land Harris. Children: Stephanie Harris (Joseph), Richard Harris (Samantha), and Miles Harris (Samantha) and 6 grandchildren: Leyton, Madilyn, Joseph, Kyle, Harmony and Graedon, Mother: Norma Harris Sayre, Brothers: Mick Harris (Karen) of Amesville, Ohio, Jerry Harris (Carol) of Stewart, Ohio and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father, Richard Lee Harris and step-father, Harold Sayre.
In lieu of food and flowers, the family is asking that donations be sent to Kinder Cub School, 149 NE 221 Ave. Cross City, Florida 32628. A celebration of Rick's beautiful life will be announced at a later time.
Rickey Harris
To plant a tree in memory of Rickey Harris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.