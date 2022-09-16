Ricky Riley

Glouster - Ricky (Rick) Allen Riley, 62 of Glouster, passed away Wednesday September 14, 2022, at home with his family by his side. Rick was born in Nelsonville, Ohio on January 30th, 1960. He was the son of the late Charles and Betty (Kittle) Riley. Rick was a supervisor at Glouster Water and Electric before retiring from Ohio University in January of 2021. Rick was a member of the Church of Christ. He was a jack of all trades; carpentry, remodeling and renovating. Rick enjoyed his family and friends, hunting and fishing.

