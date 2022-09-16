Glouster - Ricky (Rick) Allen Riley, 62 of Glouster, passed away Wednesday September 14, 2022, at home with his family by his side. Rick was born in Nelsonville, Ohio on January 30th, 1960. He was the son of the late Charles and Betty (Kittle) Riley. Rick was a supervisor at Glouster Water and Electric before retiring from Ohio University in January of 2021. Rick was a member of the Church of Christ. He was a jack of all trades; carpentry, remodeling and renovating. Rick enjoyed his family and friends, hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 43 years, Merrilea (Bingman) Riley of Glouster; children, Mandy (Dave) Spencer of Glouster, Wesley Riley of Glouster and Samantha (Tim) Riley-Tomlin of Glouster; twelve grandchildren, Riley Spencer, Isaac Riley, Merrilea Peyton Spencer, Ian Spencer, Connor Tomlin, Eli Riley, Zane Spencer, Jackson Riley, Bailey Tomlin, Vivien Spencer, Bentley Riley and Ethan Tomlin; bonus grandsons, Cody Carroll, Sawyer Koons, and Cody Fennell; two great grands, Xavier Carroll and Charleigh Jane Fennell; several nieces and nephews; his very special companion (his dog) Tucker, who never left his side; and two brothers, Rodney (Carol) Riley and Randy (Amy) Riley, both of Glouster.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Marilyn June and Gilbert Bingman; grandparents, Harley and Alma Kittle and Frank and Ella Riley.
A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday September 17, 2022, at the Bishopville Church of Christ with Jon Hanning officiating. Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, contributions are appreciated and encouraged to Chix-4-A-Cure, 8314 State Route 685, Glouster, Ohio 45732. Arrangements have been entrusted to Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com. Ricky Riley
