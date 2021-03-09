Rita Keirns

ATHENS – Rita M. Keirns, 90, of Athens, passed away quietly at her home Friday Morning March 5, 2021. Born Sept. 7, 1930 in Millfield, she was the daughter of the late William A. and Garnet E. LaFollette.
Rita graduated from Ames-Bern High School in 1948 and worked for a short time at McBee’s in Athens. She and her late husband, Robert (“Skinner”), resided at their farm on SR 550 until her time of death. Rita was involved in the family farming operation in her younger days and enjoyed watching the cattle shows. She helped her husband start the Ames Jolly Farmers 4-H Club in 1973. Rita liked to keep up with all the grandchildren and great- grandchildren as they continued participating in the county fairs and open shows, even though she could no longer attend them in person. She also enjoyed watching her flowers bloom and the many animals that visit her yard.
Rita is survived by two sons, Rodney (Nancy) Keirns of Athens, Larry (Mamie) Keirns of Millfield; three daughters, Ruby (Ed) Jordan of Athens, Kathy (Jim) Washburn of Amesville, Rhonda (Jeff) Hart of Athens; 11 grandchildren, Wendy Chrisman, Michael Jordan, Jamie Washburn, Jason Keirns, Tracie Hines, Tonia Martin, Teresa Montle, Tim Stout, Bradley Keirns, Robbie Keirns, and Brian Keirns; 22 great-grandchildren; several great-great grandchildren; one sister, Alene E. King; and many nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert B. Keirns (“Skinner”); a brother, Rodney (Sonny) LaFollette; a granddaughter, Carrie Sue Stout; two infant grandsons; and mother–in-law and father-in-law, Oliver and Julia Keirns.
The family extends their thanks and appreciation to Debbie Kincade, Janet Davis, and great-granddaughter, Chelsea Washburn for all their help and support over the many years Rita was bedridden. They also thank all those who sent cards celebrating her 90th birthday, she really appreciated them!
Services will be Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home with John Hanning officiating and Wendy Chrisman assisting with the service. Burial will be in Hilltop Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. All state COVID-19 requirements will be observed. You may send the family a message of sympathy or sign the online guestbook at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.