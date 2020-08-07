Rita Mae Blosser, 91, of Louisville, Ohio, passed away July 31, 2020, at Kimes Convalescent Center, after suffering a stroke.
Rita was born in Massillon, Ohio, on June 15, 1929, to the late John and Giovanna (Sammartino) Flinn, and married Donald Blosser December 23, 1958.
She lived most of her life in the Massilion/Canton area. She graduated from Massillon Washington High School in 1947. She was a member of the Coaches' Wives Association and Peace United Methodist Church in Louisville. She retired in 1989 from retail sales. She enjoyed playing bingo, knitting, and most importantly spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Rita was survived by three children, Clyde (Cyndee) Bowman of Louisville, Theresa Hosack of Albany, and Brian (Sue) Blosser of Atlanta, Georgia; six grandchildren, Lisa and Brandon Bowman, Brandy (Scott) Wade, Carly (Jeremy) Jordan, Justin (Chesley) Blosser, Jayme Blosser; and six great-grandchildren, Linkin, Amahrie, Claire, Juliann, Jerrett, with one due in December.
Rita was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 52 years, Donald Blosser; and her 12 brothers and sisters.
Service will be held Saturday, Aug. 15 at 10:30 a.m. at Paquelet Funeral Home, 1100 Wales Rd., Massillon. The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial to follow at Westlawn Cemetery in Mount Eaton, Ohio.
Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home handled local arrangements, where you can sign her register book at wwwbigonyjordanfuneralhome.com
Messages of comfort and support may be made at www.paquelet.com
