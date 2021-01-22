Rita McKnight

Rita Ann McKnight, 80, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. She was born in Nelsonville, OH to John and Florance Hartman. She was the youngest of three children. Rita graduated valedictorian at Buchtel High School. After high school, Rita went to work for the Nelsonville Savings and Loan.
Rita married Charles McKnight in 1960. They had two daughters, Diane (Jeff) Sherlock and Shari (Ed) Simons and have one grandchild, Evan Charles Simons. Rita was a devoted wife, mother, and beloved grandmother. In addition to her devotion to her family, Rita was a firm believer in God and an active member of the former Lancaster First Church of the Nazarene where she worked in bus outreach ministry and literature secretary. She is currently a member of Hope Community Church of the Nazarene. She also enjoyed working for Elder Beerman for 26 years.
Rita was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Howard (Leta) Hartman; sister, Violet (Paul) Wachenschwanz; and nephew, Gary (Sharon) Wachenschwanz. Her memory will be cherished and kept alive by her adoring husband and family and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please consider donation in her memory to the children’s ministry department of Hope Community Church of the Nazarene.
Visitation will be at Hope Community Church of the Nazarene, Lancaster on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. at the church. Reverend Ed True, Reverend Kevin Seymour, and Reverend Ed Simons will be officiating.
