NELSONVILLE — Rita A. Neel, 76, of Nashport, Ohio, passed away Dec. 3, 2019 at Genesis Hospital, Zanesville.
Rita was born Feb. 27, 1943 in Nelsonville to Ralph H. Williams and Mabel (Bingman) Williams. Rita was an avid Corvette Club Member with Cecil, having shown cars forever. She was a member of the Moose Lodge of Logan and the Elks of Nelsonville.
Surviving are her husband, Cecil R. Neel, of 55 wonderful years; daughters, Karla (Scott) Spencer and Deanna (Brad Wheeler) Mox; grandchildren, Tiffany (Earl Crabbe) Spencer, Michael (Larissa Tatman) Spencer, and Ryan (Parker LaMastra) Mox; great-grandchild, Wesson Spencer; and sister, Shirley Robinette.
Rita was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Donald Williams; and sisters, Carol Ann Kasler and Ruth Williams.
Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville, Ohio with Pastor Steve McGuire officiating. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville.
Calling hours will be observed on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net
