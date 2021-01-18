REEDSVILLE – Rita A. Nutter, 76, of Reedsville, OH, passed away Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 at her residence.

She was born Sept. 4, 1944 in Tuppers Plains, OH, daughter of the late Joseph Andrew and Eve Opal Blake Dunfee.

Rita is survived by a son, Ronald (Laurie) Beavers; sisters, Teresa (Louie) Kidwell and Sandy (Kenny) Spencer; brother, David (Tanya) Dunfee; seven grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Nutter; son, Michael Beavers; grandson, Jacob Beavers and a brother, Larry Dunfee.

At Rita’s request, there will be no visitation or funeral service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, OH.

