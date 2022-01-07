Albany - Rita Robb left this world to be with her loved ones in heaven on Dec. 30 surrounded by family after a brief illness.
Born Jan. 31, 1942, on a farm in Aichhalden, Germany to the late Joseph and Johannah Broghammer.
She was raised in the Black Forest region of Germany until she met her future husband, Walter Robb, in 1963. They were married and moved to Ohio where they started their family. Eight children would be born over the next ten years: Rita (Joe) Chapman of Albany, Monika (Sam) Bennett of Albany, Dorothea (Rupert) Robb (deceased), Lindy (Mike) Douglas of Albany, Walter (Marsha) Robb of Albany, Maria (Ralph) Scarmack of Albany, Natascha (Jason) Hayes of Albany, and Liz (Bradd) Jeffers of Athens.
Raising a large family kept her busy but she still managed to run three businesses: Raphel's Hair Remedies in Athens and Gallipolis, and Broghammer's Christian Supply, which she ran on Court Street for twenty-five years. The bookstore was more of a ministry than a business where she helped spread the gospel to students, locals and churches.
Her home was always open for bible studies and to anyone needing a meal or a place to stay. "Mom Robb" is the name she was called by the many who were blessed by her generosity and by her many sons-in-law who were made to feel they were a part of her ever-growing family.
As well as her parents, Rita was preceded in death by her husband, Walter; daughter, Dorothea; granddaughter, Allie; step-great-granddaughter, Angel; brother, Rolf and one of her special kids who called her Mom Robb, Nick Stackler.
She is survived by her sister, Alfredie (Otto) Armbruster of Aichalden, Germany; seven children; three step-granddaughters, Stephanie, Roxanne, and Sharee; 14 grandchildren, Brittanie, Tiffanie, Trey, Chelsea, Joey, Myah, Michael, Lydia, Tyler, Sophia, Olivia, Brook, Maddie and Luke; 11 great grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and her "adopted" daughter Heather Stackler.
A memorial service will be held Jan. 29 at 4 p.m. at Christ Community Wesleyan Church with Pastor Roger Hayes officiating.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Cornerstone Gospel Church, Pastor Roger Hayes, 9191 Chase Rd, Albany OH, 45710.
Arrangements were completed by Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, where you can sign her register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com. Rita Robb
