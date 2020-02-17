Rita Robinson

Rita A. Robinson, 81, a resident of Santa Clara, NM entered eternal rest Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 at Gila Regional Medical Center. She was born Nov. 25, 1938 in Millfield, Ohio to Orley Toth and Helen Russell Toth.
She is survived by her loving husband, Gerald Robinson of the family home; two sons, Robert “Steve” Robinson and wife Rhonda of Minnesota Scott Allen Robinson of Lake County, CA; two daughters, Brenda Ann Seright of Bayard, Carol Lynn Stavas of Napa Valley, CA; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one brother, Bill Toth and wife Toni of AZ; one sister, Linda Toth of CA; numerous extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a granddaughter, Bethany Holder; a son-in-law, Jim Stavas.
No service will be held as per her wishes. Cremation will take place at Terrazas Crematory. Arrangements are with Terrazas Funeral Chapels and Crematory “Trusted care for the ones you love” To send condolences, visit www.terrazasfuneralchapel.com.
