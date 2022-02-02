Robert Ackley

Athens - Robert H. Ackley, age 87 of Athens died Friday evening, Jan. 28, 2022, at Adena Medical Center, Chillicothe. Born Oct. 20, 1934, in Pratts Fork, he was the son of the late Vern V. Ackley and Sarah Morris Ackley.
He attended Albany High School and had been employed at the Piketon Atomic Plant. He served as a U.S. Navy veteran.
Robert is survived by several nieces and nephews, David (Sue) Douglas, Mary Oxley, Michael (Cheryl) Ackley, Frank (Thelma) Ackley and Raymond (Dottie) Strawser; and several great nieces and great nephews.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by four sisters, Dorothy Strawser, Esta Bryson, Marie Ackley and Irene Sickels; five brothers, Ernest, Pearl, Vernon (Junior), Carl, and Clarence Ackley.
A family funeral service will be conducted Thursday 1 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens with Rev. Robert Martin officiating.
Burial will be in Burson Cemetery, Shade.
Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
