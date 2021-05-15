Glouster - Robert S. "Sandy" Auflick, 83, of Glouster, passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at his residence. He was born Nov. 19, 1937, in Nelsonville, OH, son of the late Robert H. Auflick and Ida Bell Ellis Lee. He was married to the late Barbara Jean Burt Auflick, for 39 years, and she passed away in 2006.
He was retired from Reliance Electronics in Worthington. Sandy was a professional Saxophone player/ musician and founder of the infamous TWI-LIGHTERS based locally right here in his hometown of Nelsonville, OH. He traveled and played with several musical bands. Actually recording with some of those groups such as Little Anthony & the Imperials, Capital City Boys, Bob Hope, Grandpa Jones, Tim Quinn and was a personal friend of Bob Seger. His music was enjoyed by many friends and family alike all over. He will be greatly missed.
He is survived by sons, Sandy Kent Auflick of Nelsonville and Scott (Heather) Auflick of Glouster; daughters, Regina (Ty) Greene of North Carolina, Angela Sarver of Glouster and Natalie (Fred) Loudner of Hollister; fourteen grandchildren; several great and great-great-grandchildren; stepmother, Cynthia Auflick of Logan; brother, Butch (Donna) Auflick of Nelsonville; sisters, Vicki (Ralph) Coe of Columbus and Cheryl Auflick of Logan; several nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Kristen Loudner; son-in-law, Carl Sarver; stepfather, Voge Lee; paternal grandmother, Lucille Auflick.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at the Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville. Interment will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville. Friends may visit Tuesday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Donations in memory of Robert Auflick may be made to the Athens County Animal Shelter, 13333 St. Rt. 13, Chauncey, OH 45719.
Please observe all COVID-19 guidelines by wearing a mask and social distancing while in attendance.
Please sign his online guestbook at www.cardaras.com. Robert Auflick
